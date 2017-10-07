× Conservative group starts ads targeting Donnelly on tax plan

INDIANAPOLIS — A conservative group backed by the conservative billionaire Koch (kohk) brothers is running Indiana television ads urging Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly to support a Republican tax overhaul plan.

The Americans for Prosperity ads started airing Friday, with similar ads targeting Democratic senators in Wisconsin and Missouri. Group spokesman Lorenz Isidro says it is spending $1.9 million over three weeks in Indiana.

The group says Donnelly should “not get in the way” of the Republican plan that would cut corporate and personal tax rates and eliminate unspecified loopholes.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have been courting support from Donnelly, who is up for re-election next year.

Donnelly’s campaign says he’ll “support tax legislation that’s good for Hoosiers” but needs to see its details before deciding.