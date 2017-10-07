Garth Brooks visits Riley Hospital to help open outdoor play space

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Garth Brooks is not in town just for his five concerts, the country music star also helped brighten the spirits of children Friday at Riley Hospital.

Brooks and his team with the Kids Foundation helped open a state-of-the-art play space at the hospital.

“It’s how thankful you are that your children are healthy, but if your children face that challenge, how thankful we are to have someone like Riley here for your children. We’re all very lucky,” Brooks said.

It was a typical Friday for patients and their families until Brooks showed up to surprise them. He enjoyed some downtime with patients and cut the ribbon on the Backyard, the official name for the new outdoor space.

It is complete with yard games, putt-putt, musical instruments and activities for patients of all ages.

Take a look at some pictures from the day below.