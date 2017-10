Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Getting screened for breast cancer could save your life, and this October, Northwest Radiology is handing out special gifts to women getting their mammograms.

NWR has teamed up with Colombian Girl Jewelry to create a unique gift recognizing breast cancer survivors and those who are no longer with us. We spoke with Dr Matt Locker and his wife Carolina about why it's so important to get mammograms, how you can schedule yours, and what the special gift is you'll get.