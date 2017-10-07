Heading to Manning statue reveal? Look for “live” statue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind-- The Peyton Manning weekend of celebration is officially underway in the Circle City. But if you can't wait until the big reveal at 3 P.M outside of Lucas Oil Stadium, you might want to try heading downtown to look for his "live statue."

The Colts have teamed up with world-renowned artist and performer Robert Shangle, to create a live bronze statue of Peyton Manning for fans to take photos. To learn more about the artist, click here.

Saturday, October 7

- 9-11 a.m. – Irsay Family YMCA

- 12-2:45 p.m. – Lucas Oil Stadium