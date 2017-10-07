× Indy ready for Peyton Manning’s statue unveiling

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After a lot of anticipation, Peyton Manning will have his statue unveiled outside of Lucas Oil Stadium this afternoon in a ceremony that begins at 3 p.m.

The schedule for speakers is as follows:

Our own Chris Hagan will open the ceremony at 3 p.m. He will start the ceremony with a brief welcome and introduce the impressive roster of speakers.

Joe Hogsett

Mitch Daniels

Bill Polian

Tony Dungy

Jeff Saturday

Roger Goodell

A Special Guest

Jim Irsay

Peyton Manning

The ceremony is going to take place on the north plaza outside of Lucas Oil Stadium.

The entire ceremony will be streamed here and on FOX59’s Facebook page.

It is free and open to the public. Gates open at 12 p.m. (located at the corner of Capitol and South streets.) The first 20,000 fans will receive a special edition poster of #18.

Fans will also be able to receive autographs from Blue and Colts cheerleaders and $3 Bud Light will be sold.

A limited number of parking spaces will be available, free of charge, in the Lucas Oil Stadium South Lot. Once the lot is full, fans are encouraged to use other downtown parking lots and garages.

For an inside look on how the statue was created, click here.