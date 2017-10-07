× Line of storms set to move into central Indiana Saturday evening

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –I’m tracking a line of showers and storms that will move through central Indiana Saturday evening. The storm line looks to move through the Indianapolis metro between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The strongest parts of the line of storms may produce damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and/or an isolated tornado, especially the southern end. In addition, showers and thunderstorms may form in central Indiana ahead of the line.

Have a way to get weather warnings tonight just in case. We’ll see this line of storms continue to push through eastern Indiana late tonight with a decrease in cloud cover expected overnight. A mostly clear sky is expected into Sunday morning with patchy fog and temperatures in the mid-50s. Winds will also turn calm Sunday morning.

After a windy and very warm day Saturday, temperatures will be a little cooler for Sunday but also still warm for October. The high temperature on Saturday reached 85 degrees with the low at 66 degrees. The day finished 18 degrees above average! Here’s the hour-by-hour forecast for Sunday.

Sunday afternoon expect temperatures in the upper 70s with cooler weather across the southeast part of the state. Showers from the moisture of now Hurricane Nate are expected across portions of central, south and eastern Indiana by Sunday evening. Nate is expected to hit the Gulf Coast states of Louisiana and Mississippi Saturday night and weaken as it moves inland.

Our temperatures will be consistent but warm this week ahead with highs generally in the 70s. Additional rain chances will be in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. –Danielle Dozier