× Pendleton Pike traffic shifting for second part of construction next week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Contractors plan to shift traffic lanes on U.S. Highway 36/State Road 67/Pendleton Pike on or after Wednesday, Oct. 11 to begin the second phase of a culvert replacement project between Oaklandon and Carroll roads. The culvert channels the India Branch of Indian Creek under Pendleton Pike about six miles northeast of Interstate 465.

Both directions of traffic are currently shifted to share the south/east side of the highway for the first phase of construction. During the second phase, one lane of southbound/westbound traffic will be shifted to the north/west side of the highway. Access to all properties will be maintained throughout construction. Left turns will be temporarily prohibited for safety.

The $502,425 project calls for excavating the existing structure and replacing it with an 8-foot by 10-foot precast reinforced concrete box culvert. The project is expected to be complete by the end of October.

The speed limit will be reduced to 35 miles per hour through the work zone as drivers are urged to be alert, avoid distractions, and comply with work zone speed limits for motorists’ and workers’ safety.