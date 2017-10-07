× Two semi drivers seriously injured after rear end crash in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities responded to a two semi crash Friday afternoon on I-70 on the Wabash River Bridge that seriously injured two drivers.

Police responded to the area of mile marker 6 and the Wabash River Bridge on I-70 at around 3:07 p.m. and said a 2016 Volvo semi, driven by 24-year-old Nick Dismuke, failed to stop.

Dismuke, of Michigan, reportedly struck the rear of another semi driven by 51-year-old Alexandru Pistin of Michigan.

Dismuke was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment of internal injuries, fractures, and lacerations. Police said his injuries are serious.

His co-driver, 42-year-old Joshua Fry, of Michigan, was also seriously injured in the crash. Police said Pistin was not injured.