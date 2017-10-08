Lafayette police ask public to help find missing 12-year-old girl

Posted 9:53 AM, October 8, 2017, by , Updated at 10:16AM, October 8, 2017

Selena Smith

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Lafayette Police Department is asking the public to help find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Officers say Selena Smith was last seen wearing a white shirt, a blue tank top, jeans and pink Nike flip-flops.

Police did not provide the time or location where Selena was last seen, but they did say she may be a runaway.

If you have any information that may help authorities locate Selena, call the department at 765-807-1200 or dial 911. 

