UPDATE: Lafayette police safely locate missing 12-year-old girl
UPDATE:
Lafayette police say a girl reported missing Sunday has been safely located.
ORIGINAL STORY:
LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Lafayette Police Department asked the public to help find a missing 12-year-old girl Sunday morning.
Officers said this juvenile was last seen wearing a white shirt, a blue tank top, jeans and pink Nike flip-flops.
Police said she was last seen leaving a Lafayette home in a blue ’90s model Chevy Trailblazer around 3 a.m.
Editor’s note: The girl’s name and photo have been removed from this story to help protect her identity.