UPDATE: Lafayette police safely locate missing 12-year-old girl

UPDATE:

Lafayette police say a girl reported missing Sunday has been safely located.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Lafayette Police Department asked the public to help find a missing 12-year-old girl Sunday morning.

Officers said this juvenile was last seen wearing a white shirt, a blue tank top, jeans and pink Nike flip-flops.

Police said she was last seen leaving a Lafayette home in a blue ’90s model Chevy Trailblazer around 3 a.m.

Editor’s note: The girl’s name and photo have been removed from this story to help protect her identity.