Peyton Manning`s mom dedicates special room at Children`s Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- While her son had a busy weekend in store being honored with a special statue outside Lucas Oil Stadium and having his jersey retired by the Colts, Peyton Manning's mom Olivia received a special honor herself.

A room at Peyton Manning's Children's Hospital was named after her. The room has a nautical theme and includes an anchor, which is a symbol for hope.

"It's a wonderful thing for a child to be able to stay in a cheerful room" Manning said. "You know, we feel very blessed and I'm glad that all my boys have been really interested in giving back. But I think this is the most special thing of all, the hospital."

Manning was a Delta Gamma at the University of Mississippi. The Indianapolis chapter of the sorority raised $60,000 to renovate the patient suite.