× Showers move out with some sun returning late Columbus Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Showers have been moving into central Indiana from the south today. The rain is in association with what’s leftover from Hurricane Nate that hit the Gulf Coast Saturday night.

Showers will persist in the area through this evening before sliding south and east overnight. Fog will develop and may become dense in spots as temperatures fall to the low 60s.

Columbus Day will start cloudy. There may be a few lingering showers across our eastern sections in the morning. Clouds look to decrease through the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70s for highs. Winds will be light and variable.

A low-pressure system will lift through Tuesday into Wednesday and bring more rain and a chance of t-storms Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Temperatures will also be a bit cooler mid-week.

A warm up will once again return into next weekend with highs back in the low 80s. –Danielle Dozier