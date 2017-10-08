The verdict is in on Peyton Manning’s statue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind -- The verdict is in.

Dozens of Colts fans were out early Sunday morning checking out Lucas Oil Stadium’s newest permanent resident.

For the most part, fans we spoke to were pleased with how Peyton Manning’s statue turned out.

"It was actually a little bit bigger than I expected," said fan Steve Childers.

Childers was one of many who stopped by the north plaza to take photos with it and see the nearly 13-foot bronze statue up-close and personal.

Fans say they are remembering the former quarterback not only for his success on the field, but also his impact on the community and beyond.

"He’s done so much for the city and so many kids love him because he’s such a good example for young men," said season ticket holder Steve McClure.

"He’s just such a genuine good person and to know he’s done so much for the city makes him so much better," added fan Nicole Teixeira.

The celebration of Manning and his legacy continues today.

Manning's jersey will retired during a special ceremony during Sunday's game. He will also be inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor.