VP Mike Pence leaves Colts game because 49ers players knelt during anthem

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Vice President Mike Pence decided to leave the Indianapolis Colts game Sunday because some 49ers players knelt during the national anthem.

In a tweet, the former Indiana governor said “I left today’s Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem.” Minutes after that tweet, his office released a full statement:

“I left today’s Colts game because President Trump and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem. At a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience, now, more than ever, we should rally around our Flag and everything that unites us. While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don’t think it’s too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem. I stand with President Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem.”

It was announced Friday that Pence would attend the game with the second lady. The game is special, because Peyton Manning’s jersey will be retired at halftime and he will be inducted into the Ring of Honor.

Before the game, Pence tweeted that he was looking forward to honoring “the great career of #18 Peyton Manning.”

Looking forward to cheering for our @Colts & honoring the great career of #18 Peyton Manning at @LucasOilStadium today. Go Colts! pic.twitter.com/C3aCYUNpqG — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

It’s unclear at this time which players decided to take a knee.

