Angie's List set to sell Indianapolis campus, relocate workers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Angie’s List plans to sell its east side campus and will move employees to an as-yet-undetermined office somewhere in Indianapolis.

The location includes 25 buildings and 190,000 square feet of space along East Washington Street. ANGI Homeservices informed employees of the move Monday.

Earlier this year, the company announced its acquisition by IAC, the parent company of HomeAdvisor. The roughly 1,000 workers will be moved to to another location in Indianapolis which has not been announced.

“We can confirm that the Angie’s List campus is up for sale and we are exploring relocation options in the Indianapolis area that better suits the businesses needs moving forward,” the company said in a statement provided to the IndyStar.

The property includes a diner, fitness center and conference center in addition to 1,000 parking spaces. Just two years ago, Angie’s List announced plans for a $40 million expansion that never materialized.

The company, which employed 1,800 at its peak, now has about 1,000 workers. The company had shed about a third of its workforce from attrition and layoffs related to the HomeAdvisor merger.

The company hopes to have a buyer for the east side property by mid-2018.