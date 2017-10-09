× AUDIO: Johnson County sheriff warns residents of phone scammer claiming to be deputy

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be aware of a new phone scam.

Sheriff Doug Cox says a man posing as a deputy is calling around the county, trying to con residents out of money with a “bogus warrant scam,” involving a missing court appearance.

A victim of the suspect, who claimed to be “Deputy Harper,” sent the sheriff’s office a voicemail that was left on his phone. Listen to the audio below:

Sheriff Cox says there is no “Deputy Harper” on the force and they do not call people if they have a warrant.

Anyone who receives a phone call from this scammer, should hang up and call authorities.