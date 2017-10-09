× Chili cook-offs, German Fest, and a Ride with the Governor highlight a busy week of downtown events

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –A Monster Jam preview, the Firefighters Chili Cook-off, and a Ride with the Governor all highlight a busy second week of October for downtown Indianapolis activities.

While most of the events will take place at the end of the week, several preview opportunities will occur throughout the week for Hoosiers to attend and participate in.

Drivers heading into and out of the city should expect delays and closures on some of the streets surrounding those events.

Here is a list of some of the events for Indy this week:

Wednesday, Oct. 11 Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m.–2 p.m. for the Original Farmers’ Market at the City Market.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Run(317) – Fountain Square will take place in the evening. Fletcher Avenue between Shelby and Calvary streets will be closed 3 – 9 p.m. Additional streets along the route will be partially closed 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13

The west half and west and north spokes of Monument Circle will be closed 7 – 11 a.m. for Ride with the Governor.

The south half and spoke of Monument Circle will be closed 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for the Monster Jam Truck Preview. West Street between Lucas Oil Stadium and Ohio Street, Ohio Street between West and Meridian streets and Meridian Street between Ohio Street and Monument Circle will be closed on a rolling basis form 10-10:30 a.m. as the trucks travel from Lucas Oil Stadium to Monument Circle.

Fall Food Truck Friday will take place on the west block of Georgia Street. As a result, the south lane will be closed 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

The 700 block Dorman Street (south of St Clair Street) will be closed from noon Friday – 1 a.m. Sunday for the Cottage Home Block Party.

Saturday, Oct. 14

The Original and Fabulous GermanFest at the Athenaeum will result in the closures of Cleveland Street between Alleghany and Michigan streets, Alleghany and Michigan streets between East and New Jersey streets and New Jersey Street between Michigan and Vermont streets 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Pierson Street between St Clair and 9th streets will be closed 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. for Rally in the Alley.

St Clair Street between Broadway Street and College Avenue will be closed 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. for the Firefighters Chili Cook-Off.

The 700 block Highland Avenue (south of St Clair Street) will be closed 10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. for the Cottage Home Block Party.

OktoberFast will begin and end at the Athenaeum and result in rolling closures along the route between from 12 – 1 p.m.

North Street between Meridian and Pennsylvania streets will be closed 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. for Red, White and BrewFest and the Veteran Resource Fair.

The south half and south and west spokes of Monument Circle will be closed 1 – 10 p.m. for Full Circle Festival.

Park Avenue between Lockerbie and Vermont streets will be closed 4 – 11 p.m. for the Lockerbie Block Party.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Michigan Street between Meridian and Pennsylvania streets will be closed 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. for Festival of Faiths.

Special Events

An Indy Eleven game may cause delays around IUPUI’s Michael A. Carroll Track and Soccer Stadium Saturday evening.