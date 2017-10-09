× Colts’ Andrew Luck out for Titans game; practice schedule still in progress

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– As the Colts prepare for a Monday night divisional matchup against Tennessee, head coach Chuck Pagano said that they do not have a practice schedule yet for Andrew Luck this week and could not say how much work Luck will do.

Pagano said he will meet with the team’s medical staff later today and get more details on the plan for Luck’s progression but said it is “safe to say” that Luck will not play against the Titans.

The team will be off Tuesday and Wednesday and will return to the complex on Thursday.

Luck returned to practice last week for the first time this season following offseason shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum.

The Colts are 2-3 and coming off a 26-23 overtime win over San Francisco.