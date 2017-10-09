× Fast-food chain Taco John’s finally coming to central Indiana

LEBANON, Ind. – It looks like a new fast-food chain is finally coming to central Indiana. Two years after a group of entrepreneurs announced plans to bring Taco Johns to Indianapolis, it’s finally happening.

According to our partners at the IndyStar, entrepreneurs Don Dunbar, Michael House, and Craig Harts will open a Taco John’s location at 2004 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon, in 2018.

The men are familiar with the local dining scene. House currently operates the Taproom restaurants and BoomBozz Craft Pizza; Harts operates several local Subway franchises, the IndyStar reports.

Taco John`s is one of the largest Mexican fast food brands in the nation with more than 400 restaurants located in 27 states.

One of the most popular items are their menu are the Potato Olés.