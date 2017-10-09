× Firefighters stress having a plan during National Fire Prevention week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind- Cooler temperatures will arrive soon in Indiana and that means Hoosiers will be turning up the heat.

This week marks National Fire Prevention week and local fire firefighters are reminding people to think ahead and have a plan if a fire were to break out.

This conversation is especially important with young kids. Firefighters say parents should make sure their younger ones know how dangerous matches, lighters and candles can be.

They also need to talk about what they what they would do and where they would go if there was a fire in their home.

“Just talk about it a lot with them, maybe not make it scary. Talk about when this happens, it’s going to be ok, we just want to make sure you know what to do in this situation,” said Carmel Fire Department Public Information Officer Tim Griffin.

Another big push this year is compartmentalizing your home. These days open floor plans actually allow a fire to burn and spread even quickly than ever!

Fire officials say closing every door when you’re out, sleeping or even at home can go a long way.

When it comes to smoke detectors, firefighters say you want to hear the beep where you sleep and encourage having detectors on every level of your home.

Carmel Fire Department is having an open house this Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. All of their stations will be open to the public for tours and to talk safety and prevention.