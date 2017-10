Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The movie "Columbus" is just one of the hundreds of films in the Heartland Film Festival this year.

The festival starts on October 12 and will last through the 22nd. Movies from more than 100 countries will be shown around Indianapolis.

We caught up with festival president Craig Prater and actress Shani Salyers Stiles to find out more about this year's lineup.