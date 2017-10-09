Heavy fog and mist to start your Monday; sunshine returns this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Remnants of Nate on the move away from Indiana at this hour. At the same time, fog has settled in overnight and will likely slow your drive in spots this morning! No advisories, at this time, but a few extra minutes to get to work might be needed. Fog will begin to lift after 9 a.m. and sunshine will slowly work in through the day. This should help to dry us out and temperatures will respond with highs in the upper 70s. A pretty nice day is shaping up...enjoy!

More rain in the forecast for Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Rain could be on the radar as early as tomorrow morning with scattered showers throughout the day. A few storms will be possible, too, producing heavier downpours and some lightning. This will be followed by a nice stretch of dry and quieter weather. Another warming trend could push us back in to the 80s by Saturday!