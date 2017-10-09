× Indianapolis City-County Council approves Mayor Hogsett’s 2018 budget

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis City-County Council has voted to approve Mayor Joe Hogsett’s 2018 budget.

The budget allocates $13 million more to IMPD, in part to help hire 86 new officers. The plan also funds initiatives for the Office of Public Health and Safety and sets aside $250,000 for community crime prevention grants.

The other major component of the mayor’s budget is infrastructure. It includes a four-year plan that will reportedly put more than $500 million into the community by 2021.

Mayor Hogsett has also laid out a permanent housing solution for those experiencing homelessness as an administration priority and said they’ll submit appropriations to the council to invest more than $1 million to help more than 600 Carrier employees.

Mayor Hogsett released the following statement praising the council’s decision: