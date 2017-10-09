Kokomo family living in fear after multiple fires at home

KOKOMO, Ind.- A Kokomo family is forced out of their home after dealing with fire after fire. Now they’re asking whoever is starting these fires to stop.

“We’re petrified. We’re nervous wrecks,” explains Donald, a relative.

The family is so scared they asked FOX 59 not to give out their full names or show their faces. Donald is a relative that’s been staying with family members since they’re so frightened for the next fire.

“I would set my alarm for every 45 minutes and do a walk around,” explains Donald.

In the past month and a half, the family tells FOX 59 they’ve had at least 5 fires around their home but Sunday’s fire was the closest call yet. The laundry room of the home on South Armstrong is ruined. The family believes someone threw something through a window that ignited the fire.

“When we looked there at the utility room it was all black and engulfed. When I opened the door that went to the washroom the flames just came out more. The room is next to bedrooms where the kids were sleeping,” explains Donald.

Smoke alarms and an alert teenager woke up the rest of the family. Eight family members, including two children and an elderly couple safely got out of the burning home.

“It’s just freaked us out because it’s like how far are they going to go before someone gets hurt,” explains Donald.

Neighbors admit when they hear fire sirens, they know where they’re heading.

“Oh it’s very concerning, (we have) family here and people next door to them. It’s just crazy,” explains Robert West, a neighbor.

The family is working with investigators, trying to figure out possibly the person behind these fires and the reason for it.

“Whoever it is, it’s torn up lives, and everybody is scared to death. Leave us alone because sooner or later someone is not going to make it out,” explains Donald.

The fires are under investigation. The family says investigators are following up on leads.