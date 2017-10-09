× Marion County Health Department to offer low-cost flu shots in Oct. and Nov.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – On several days in October and November, the Marion County Public Health Department will offer low-cost flu shots at eight walk-in clinics.

The special clinics are in addition to the flu shots available through the health department’s district health offices.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the flu vaccine for everyone six months of age and older. The CDC also suggests that people get a vaccine by the end of October, if possible.

“It is especially important for pregnant women, people age 65 and older, and anyone with certain medical conditions including asthma, diabetes and chronic lung disease,” according to the health department.

Flu shots are $20 for adults and for children ages 2-18. Shots for children under two years old are free.

In addition to flu shots, pneumococcal (pneumonia) vaccines are also available at the clinics for $75 or $155, depending on which type of pneumonia vaccine is recommended for each person. Tetanus vaccinations are $25 (Td) or $40 (Tdap). Medicare and Medicaid are accepted.

The special walks-in clinics are scheduled for the following locations and times:

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Old Bethel United Methodist Church

7995 E. 21st St.

9-11 a.m.

Southport United Methodist Church

1947 E. Southport Rd.

9 a.m.-Noon

Thursday, Oct. 12

Eskenazi Health Center Pecar

Crooked Creek Food Pantry

6940 N. Michigan Rd.

8 a.m.-Noon

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Chin Baptist Church

8528 Madison Ave.

9 a.m.-Noon

Churchman Woods Senior Apartments

5350 Churchman Ave.

10 a.m.-Noon

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Southport Presbyterian Church

7525 McFarland Blvd.

9 a.m.-Noon

Thursday, Oct. 26

Cathedral Kitchen

1350 N. Pennsylvania St.

9-11 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Sharing Place

(located inside the Lawrence Education and Community Center)

6501 Sunnyside Rd.

10 a.m.-Noon