Mayor’s office calls for audit of Marion County Sheriff’s Office

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office has confirmed the administration is calling for a “third party audit” of all operations of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The audit announcement comes after Republicans on the City-County Council and FOX59 began making inquiries into the proposed 2018 budget of Sheriff John Layton.

In August, Layton said he was closing the arrestee processing center and shutting down transportation of prisoners and their protection while hospitalized.

Those changes have forced IMPD and other local police departments to come up with their own plans for transporting arrestees and the mayor’s office to threaten a cut to Layton’s budget.

In January, the council will be asked to reallocate some of the sheriff’s money to IMPD and Hogsett’s office says the council needs a better picture of Layton’s spending to do that.

In a statement released Monday, the sheriff’s office said it believes “an audit by an independent third-party accounting firm will help us collectively—the Sheriff’s Office, the Council and the Mayor’s Office—determine the appropriate funding level for the MCSO. The Sheriff’s Office welcomes and encourages such an audit.”