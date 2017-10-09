× Passenger traffic on record pace for 2017 for Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Business has been brisk at the Indianapolis International Airport as officials are reporting that they are anticipating setting a new record for passenger traffic in 2017, and will be just one flight away from hitting the airport’s all-time high in nonstop flights leaving out of Indianapolis.

Based on monthly trends in passenger traffic, the Indy airport broke records three times during 2017 with the months of January, May and June being some of the busiest to date. It is expected that a new record will exceed the 8.5 million passenger traffic record it set in 2016.

IAA Executive Director Mario Rodriguez said there are many contributing factors to the record growth.

“Our West Coast connectivity is booming,” said Rodriguez. “It’s the most the Indy airport has ever offered, with nonstop flights now to Seattle and Los Angeles, and three daily flights to San Francisco and seasonal flights into San Diego. That growth is a benefit to the tech sector, particularly, which is seeing record employment growth itself in Indiana.”

Rodriguez also noted that the Indy airport has announced or launched 11 new flights to date in 2017, including the first transatlantic nonstop flight out of Indy. That flight will be offered through Delta Airlines to Paris beginning May 24, 2018.

“That puts us at 38 flights added since 2014, and 48 nonstop destinations available to date – that is the most nonstops since the new terminal opened in 2008,” said Rodriguez. “We are among the top 10 most connected medium hub airports in the U.S.”

Rodriguez said those figures come from data from the most recent MIT Airport Connectivity Quality Index, which places the Indianapolis International Airport fifth in the nation for best connected among airports in its class, and predicts that with recent and future service additions, the Indy airport will maintain or enhance that strong position.

Nonstop air travel is crucial to passengers and Indy businesses, with 40 percent more passengers using nonstop flights out of Indianapolis to access final destinations in 2017.

Southwest Airlines currently makes up the bulk (34%) of the airport passenger traffic, with American and Delta airlines each making up 22 percent respectively. United Airlines currently makes up 13 percent of the Indy airport’s passenger traffic, and Allegiant (4%), Frontier (3%) and Air Canada, Alaska Airlines and OneJet collectively making up approximately one percent – per 2017 year-to-date numbers.

“I’ve said it many times this year, and the data backs it up — the investments our airline partners have made in the Indianapolis market is a testament to the value they see in our city and the state,” said Rodriguez. Last year, the Indianapolis airport operations contributed more than $5.4 billion dollars to the Marion County economy, and supported more than 22,000 jobs.