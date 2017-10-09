Rain moves back into central Indiana on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Fog was slow to lift today but we're finally seeing some sunshine out there this late afternoon. Expect a dry evening with light winds. Overnight, a mostly cloudy sky will prevail with fog settling back in. Temperatures will dip to the low 60s with east, northeast winds 3 to 8 mph.

Tuesday will bring a cloudy sky and a chance of rain. Showers will be moving into western Indiana Tuesday morning. We'll have a chance of showers in Indianapolis as we work our way through the afternoon. The weather system will bring more rain and t-storms to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the mid-70s. Rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.50 inches are possible with higher amounts in t-storms.

Wednesday and Thursday will have an October feel with highs in the upper 60s. A warm up will come into the weekend with highs in the low 80s by Saturday. --Danielle Dozier