‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ trailer debuts on ‘Monday Night Football’

ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” had bears, vikings and Jedi on Monday night.

The official trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” debuted during halftime of the Monday night match up between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings.

The new trailer gives us our latest look at the most anticipated film of the year, which brings us back to the galaxy far, far away.

Tickets to “Last Jedi” immediately went on sale following the trailer’s debut, leaving fans scrambling to nab a ticket to the film — which opens on December 15.

Before the trailer’s premiere, Disney released the new official poster for the film on social media.

Check out the brand new poster for Star Wars: #TheLastJedi and watch the trailer tonight. pic.twitter.com/A4UGpYqoeW — Star Wars (@starwars) October 10, 2017

The print had a red hue and included characters like Daisy Ridley’s Rey wielding a blue lightsaber as well as a bearded Luke Skywalker shrouded in a black hood in the center.

“Last Jedi” is the eighth episode in the “Star Wars” saga and is a direct sequel to the 2015 blockbuster, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

It stars Ridley, John Boyega and Mark Hamill, who is reprising his role as Skywalker from the original films. It is also the last film role of actress Carrie Fisher, who died last year.

Disney acquired Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise from creator George Lucas in 2012 for $4 billion.

The company has already seen a windfall at the box office with “Force Awakens” bringing in more than $2 billion worldwide and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” the franchise’s first spinoff, which made more than $1 billion.