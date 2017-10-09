× Topgolf in Fishers to open multi-level driving range, entertainment center this Friday

FISHERS, Ind. – After months of anticipation, we finally know when the new Topgolf location in Fishers will open. The company announced on their website they will open this Friday, October 13.

It was initially supposed to open earlier this year in the spring, however, however officials said they had to delay the opening of the massive golfing and entertainment site due to construction planning delays.

The three-story, 65,000 square foot location is located off 116th Street, right next to IKEA and Portillo’s. They’ve hired around 500 employees to staff the popular entertainment venue.

The company advertises that Topgolf locations are a place for both families and corporations to eat, drink and, of course, golf.