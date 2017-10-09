Video shows irate man clinging to front of Maryland school bus

PARKVILLE, Md. — Police arrested a Maryland man who clung to a moving school bus after the driver refused to let him in.

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, according to WBAL. The bus from Baltimore County Public Schools was transporting students from Loch Raven Academy.

Police said the man told them someone threw a bottle from the bus that hit his car. He yelled at the driver to let him on the bus, but the driver wouldn’t allow it because he was concerned about the safety of students on board.

“At that point, the school bus driver, concerned for his safety and concerned for the safety of the students on board, did not want to open the door, so the man then went around to the front of the bus and stood in front of the bus as it began to move forward,” said Sgt. Andrea Bylen with Baltimore County Police.

The man eventually climbed on the front of the bus, holding onto the mirror while the bus was in motion. Video showed him yelling at the driver to let him in and banging on the hood. The driver repeatedly told the man to get off while driving slowly to a nearby police precinct.

“We happened to have an off-duty officer who was present in the area who assisted and intervened quickly. He came over, separated all of the parties, and at that time, the suspect was arrested on scene without incident,” Bylen said.

Police later identified the man as 68-year-old Leverne Ardin Doran, according to WBAL. Charges against him include disorderly conduct and destruction of property. The latter charge stems from damage he allegedly caused to the bus, police said.