Bridge slide to begin this week along I-70 in eastern Indiana

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — Drivers should expect ssignificant backups along I-70 in the Richmond area East while the interstate is reduced to one lane. Drivers, especially those with local destinations, are urged to plan alternate routes to avoid traffic congestion and minimize backups. Interstate traffic is discouraged from traveling through Richmond. However, additional traffic is expected on routes such as U.S. 27 and U.S. 40.

A signed alternate route will encourage traffic, especially truck traffic, to bypass bridge construction by going north on U.S. 27 (Exit 151), east on U.S. 36, and south on Ohio Route 127 to return to I-70 East. Wide loads will be prohibited from the I-70 work zone because of reduced lane widths of 11 feet and should follow the signed route as a detour.

At the same time, State Road 121 (New Paris Pike) will be closed for up to one week below I-70 as the old structure is demolished and the new bridge deck is slid into place. During this closure, a signed detour will direct highway traffic south to U.S. 40 via U.S. 27 and Ohio Route 320 (Washington Street in New Paris, OH).