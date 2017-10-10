× Carmel police search for man wanted in several residential burglaries

CARMEL, Ind. – Police in Carmel are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a man they say is responsible for several burglaries on the city’s southwest side.

He is described as a tall, slender man with olive or light brown skin wearing a dark sweat suit.

Police say he typically targets larger homes and primarily takes jewelry.

If you recognize him, please call the Carmel Police Department Investigations Division at 317-571-2500.