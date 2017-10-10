Colts players add special twist to ‘Coffee with a Cop’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Members of the Indianapolis Colts joined IMPD officers Tuesday at their monthly, “Coffee with a Cop,” event.

“With everything that’s going on it’s been a great way to show support,” Colts Linebacker Barkevious Mingo said. “I’ve been talking to these (officers) and it’s small stuff... things you never knew, not law enforcement related but just from a personal perspective.”

The goal of the monthly, “Coffee with a Cop,” event is to help the agency build new relationships in the community and to answer questions residents have in a relaxed setting. Deputy Chief Chris Bailey said Tuesday’s event with the Colts expanded their audience.

“Oh it’s an unbelievable turnout,” Bailey said. “One of the bigger ones we’ve seen in a long time. People love the cops, but people love the Colts even more so I think coming out to see some players today brought out a little extra crowd.”

The Colts and cops held the event at three different places around Indianapolis Tuesday and the manager of Tea’s Me Café Indy said she could see new relationships being made.

“I think this is a great first step though to be able to at least have the conversation started,” Joi Defrantz said. “(Colts players) are leaders in our community and people get a chance to see our leaders doing great work and having these difficult conversations and so that allows them to do the same thing in their own communities.”

IMPD Sgt. Kendale Adams said the new partnership was so successful the agency hopes to continue it and make it grow.

He said agency is already planning, “Coffee with a Cop,” events in November and December that will include Colts players.

“We think there is some benefit to police officers and NFL players coming together to spread a message of bridging the gap,” Adams said. “It is our belief and our hope that this will garner popularity amongst other NFL Teams to do the same.”

Adams added IMPD is working to get Colts players involved in more police events including the, “Chief for a day,” event coming up later this year.