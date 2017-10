× Enter to Win a 4 Pack of Tickets to Monster Jam!

Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

Oct 14, 2017

Gates open 5:30 p.m.

Show time 7:00 p.m.

Enter to Win a 4 Pack of Tickets to Monster Jam!

Featuring:¬†Avenger driven by Jim Koehler, Brutus driven by Brad Allen, El Toro Loco driven by Becky McDonough, Grave Digger driven by Morgan Kane, Lucas Oil Crusader driven by Linsey Weenk, Max-D driven by Tom Meents, Mutant driven by Steven Sims, Over Bored driven by Jamey Garner, Soldier Fortune Black Ops driven by Tony Ochs, Son-uva Digger driven by Ryan Anderson, Team Hot Wheels driven by Scott Buetow, VP Racing Fuels’ Mad Scientist driven by Lee O’Donnell, Wonder Woman driven by Linsey Read, Zombie driven by Devin Jones.