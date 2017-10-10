× FedEx plans to build $259 million distribution center in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. – FedEx plans to build a $259 million distribution center in Greenwood.

The city’s redevelopment commission recommended Tuesday that the city council approve $17.2 million in tax abatements for the facility.

The center would employ 80 full-time workers at an average hourly wage of $24.55 per hour and 375 part-time workers at an average hourly wage of $14.24.

IBJ says FedEx plans to construct the 608,000-square-foot facility along the east side of I-65, north of the Worthsville Rd. exit near Graham Rd.

Officials expect to begin construction on the project in the spring and finish in June of 2020.

Indianapolis is home to the company’s second largest shipping hub. Over 700 full-time and 3,000 part-time workers are employed there.

FedEx would save $17.2 million with the abatement recommended by the redevelopment commission. The company would pay $29.8 million in real and personal property taxes over the 10 years.