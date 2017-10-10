IMS prepares for Red Bull Air Race weekend

Posted 8:27 AM, October 10, 2017, by

It's a big weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The best pilots on earth are heading back to Indy this weekend to compete in the 2nd annual Red Bull Air Race World Championship. IMS had to become a licensed airport for the race, with planes taking off and landing on the property. Doug Boles, president of IMS, stopped by FOX59 to explain what fans can expect this weekend.