WATCH LIVE: Indiana University to invest $50 million in major initiative to combat opioid crisis

INDIANAPOLIS — In response to the nation’s growing opioid crisis, Indiana University will invest $50 million to collaborate with community partners to prevent and reduce addictions

IU President Michael McRobbie made the announcement alongside Governor Eric Holcomb and IU Health CEO Dennis Murphy on Tuesday morning at the Statehouse. This is part of IU’s bicentennial Grand Challenges Program.

Utilizing IU’s seven campuses located across the state, and in partnership with state officials, IU Health, Eskenazi Health and others, this statewide initiative is one of the nation’s largest and most comprehensive state-based response to the opioid addiction crisis – and the largest led by a university.

The initiative aims to implement a comprehensive plan to reduce deaths from addiction, ease the burden of drug addiction on Hoosier communities, and help to improve health and economic outcomes.

The interdisciplinary team of IU researchers participating in this multi-faceted effort will be led by IU School of Nursing Dean Robin Newhouse.

Indiana is one of four states where the fatal drug overdose rate has more than quadrupled since 1999. Hoosiers are now more likely to die from a drug overdose than a car accident.

According to the IU Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health, the total cost of drug overdoses in Indiana tops $1 billion annually, measured in medical expenses and lifetime earnings losses. Indiana is not alone in this crisis. In 2016, more people died from drug overdoses in the U.S. than the total number of Americans killed in the Vietnam War.