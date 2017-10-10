× Indianapolis Colts to host Kids Club Halloween Party next week at Lucas Oil stadium

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s almost time to trick-or-treat with the Indianapolis Colts!

The team is hosting its annual Kids Club Halloween Party at Lucas Oil Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is exclusively for members of the Colts Kids Club (you can join here).

The event will include performances from the Colts Junior Cheerleaders, an autograph session that will include cornerback Rashaan Melvin and defensive lineman Al Woods, discounted concessions, photo opportunities, face painting, locker room tours, games, music and, of course, candy! Kids can also play on inflatables and check out the Lombardi Trophy.

The team said that while the event is for Kids Club members, you may sign up for the Kids Club up to 48 hours before the event and still attend. Tickets are required for the party and may be printed at a special link or picked up at Will Call on the day of the event. Tickets are free, and members must be accompanied by at least one parent or guardian.

The Colts Kids Club is for children 4 to 14 years old. Membership includes a one-time $30 fee. Members will get exclusive merchandise, invitations to special events, a quarterly magazine and more.

Learn more about the event at the Colts website.