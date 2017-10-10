× ISP: Bedford police officer caught on body camera taking money from inmate’s wallet

BEDFORD, Ind.– A Bedford Police Department officer is facing charges after allegedly stealing money from the wallet of an arrestee.

The incident occurred on Dec. 28, 2016. Indiana State Police (ISP) say according to court documents, officer Edward Allen took a $20 bill from a person’s wallet who Allen was booking into the Lawrence County Jail. The act was recorded on the officer’s body camera.

The video also shows Allen placing the bill in his own wallet, according to ISP.

Allen was arrested for official misconduct, a level 6 felony, and theft, a class “A” misdemeanor.

FOX59 has not received a response from the Bedford Police Department as to Allen’s current status as an officer.