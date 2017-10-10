× Person of interest in Delphi murders faces additional charges of trespassing, assault

EL PASO COUNTY, COLORADO – New charges have been filed against the man who was arrested in Colorado and is now considered a “person of interest” in the murders of two Delphi teenagers.

A spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department confirms additional charges of trespassing and assault were filed against Nations, 31, on October 7. According to KKTV, the charges stem from an incident in which Nations allegedly tried to get in someone’s car and committed assault. The arrest affidavit is sealed, so it’s unclear when the crime occurred.

The new charges are in addition to the charges of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and felony menacing and reckless endangerment charges he already faces.

Nations was arrested Monday, September 25 in Colorado after police say he was driving with expired Indiana plates. He’s also accused of threatening people with a hatchet on a Colorado trail. A few days after his arrest, police in Colorado contacted Indiana State Police about Nations as a possible suspect in the murders of Delphi teenagers, Abby Williams and Libby German.

Indiana State Police sent two detectives to Colorado to question nations about the unsolved Delphi murders. The detectives returned last week and said they have no information that specifically includes him or excludes him as the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the investigation, police are encouraging you to call the tip line at 844-459-5786. Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be sent to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.