Police looking for suspect after armed robbery at northwest side Safeway store

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are looking for a man in connection with an armed robbery at a near northwest side Safeway store over the weekend.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the robbery was reported shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, at Safeway Foods, 3008 Kessler Blvd. N. Dr.

The man entered the store with a silver handgun and took money from a cash register before leaving. Police described him as 6’2”, 240 lbs. wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, black shirt and dark shoes. Surveillance cameras captured images of the man.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.