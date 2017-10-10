× Rain continues through Wednesday morning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Showers and a few t-storms have been moving through the area today where Indy picked up 0.54 inches of rainfall. Another round will move through later tonight as a low-pressure system gets closer to our area. Model data shows the potential for an additional 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain with higher amounts in t-storms.

Temperatures tonight will hold steady through the overnight and then fall into the low 60s Wednesday morning. Fog will develop overnight and may be thick in spots for your Wednesday morning commute.

Temperatures will be cool with highs only in the mid-60s Wednesday. Winds will shift from the west, southwest to the north, northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday will be cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and a warm up will come into the weekend. Expect highs in the upper 70s with a mostly sunny sky on Friday. Highs will reach the low 80s over the weekend and approach record territory. Additional rain chances will arrive next Sunday. It will turn colder next Monday morning as a strong cold front moves through. Temperatures will dip into the 40s. –Danielle Dozier