Seventh annual "Million Meal Marathon" aims to help feed Hoosier families

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Colts are teaming-up with UPS and the Million Meal Movement to help feed Hoosier families during the seventh annual “Million Meal Marathon” at Lucas Oil stadium.

Organizers say the need locally is significant, with more than 15% of Hoosier households struggling with food insecurity.

On Tuesday, more than 3,000 people are planning to come together and pack one million meals in just one day. Organizers say the meals contain vitamins, minerals, dried vegetables, soy protein and rice. They say 100% of the meals packed will stay right here in Indiana, going to local food banks.

Tuesday’s event runs from 9 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Lucas Oil Studium. Colts players and cheerleaders will be stopping by to help out as well.

For more information, click here.