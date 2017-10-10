× Teen shot in face while walking to gas station on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An 18-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital in good condition after being shot in the face early Tuesday morning on the city’s near west side.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the teen was walking to a gas station around 2:30 a.m. near North Addison Street and Turner Avenue when a black SUV pulled up next to her. Someone shot the woman and then took off.

Police located the woman, who’d suffered from a gunshot wound. She was described as “awake and talking” before being taken to Eskenazi Hospital in good condition, police said.

Aggravated Assault detectives are involving.