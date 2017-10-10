× Tracking fog, rain and storms this morning; cooler days ahead too!

Weather pattern turning unsettled at this time! Clouds are increasing now while rain and storms continue to advance into our western and southwestern counties. Along with the rain developing, fog is thick now in spots north of downtown. This will make for a gray day and wet at times, as showers and storms will be on the radar for most of the day! This doesn’t mean rain all day for your area but everyone will have a shot at it today, tonight and through your Wednesday…

An area of low pressure will continue to move closer to the state and this should keep things disruptive with rain and storms through tonight and lingering through Wednesday. Even Thursday will be cool and damp with a passing shower. Rainfall totals will vary but the model below is a good gauge to use on the averages locally! Thankfully, drought eases for some over the next few days. Sunshine returns by Friday and warmth will build to open the weekend, before storms return on Sunday…