Another foggy Thursday before sunshine arrives by the end of the week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --It's been a dreary day with fog and drizzle. Temperatures reached their peak in the early morning by hitting the upper 60s and low 70s. A cold front moved through this morning and dropped temperatures down to the 50s for the afternoon.

It will be a cloudy night with more fog and drizzle around. Temperatures will fall to the low 50s Thursday morning with a light north, northeast wind expected. Highs should reach the mid-60s with winds shifting to the southeast.

Friday morning will also bring fog but as a south wind develops, temperatures will rise to the mid-70s as sunshine returns.

Near-record heat is forecast for Saturday with highs in the low 80s. A strong cold front will move through Sunday and allow temperatures to fall with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much colder weather will return with lows down in the 40s by next week. --Danielle Dozier