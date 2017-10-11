× Carmel Clay HR director placed on administrative leave during leadership review

CARMEL, Ind. – The human resources director of Carmel Clay Schools is now on administrative leave.

The school district confirmed the news Wednesday involving HR Director Corrine Middleton.

The district also placed Superintendent Nicholas Wahl on administrative leave, announcing the move during a meeting Monday night.

Both moves were made as Carmel Clay takes steps to “review the leadership of the district.”

“The board is undertaking a thorough review of its district leadership and believes that its action today will enable it to complete this review more quickly and in a manner that respects the confidentiality of its employees’ personal matters,” said Board President Layla Spanenberg in a statement released Monday after Wahl’s leave was announced.

Amy Dudley, associate superintendent of curriculum, instruction and assessment, and Roger McMichael, associate superintendent for business affairs, will manage day-to-day operations as interim superintendents for the district.