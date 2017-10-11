Carmel neighbors fight powerline proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind.- A battle is brewing in Carmel, after some residents are unhappy with plans by Duke Energy to tear up green space in order to build a power substation. It also seems the mayor of Carmel isn’t happy with those plans either.

“We are frustrated right now,” said Brett Henk, president of the Autumn Lakes neighborhood association.

He said homeowners worry about losing trees, a drop in home values, and possible health-related problems like cancer from the power lines that might hang just feet from many homes.

“I think they’re really concerned about having these high power distribution poles within the neighborhood itself,” said Henk.

According to plans, Duke will build a power substation on a nearly-empty lot off Rohrer Road. From it would stem three power routes: one running south along Rohrer road, another running parallel to the Monon Trail, and a third just east of that one.

Duke Energy notified residents of the plan in late August, and then hosted an informational open house on September 12.

“It seemed like when we went to the open house that this was a done deal,” said Henk, “and it was more of a PR requirement for Duke to complete.”

Homeowners met a second time with Duke officials and are now pleading their case to the city.

In an email Henk got this week from Mayor Jim Brainard, the Mayor said in part, “I will help. We have notified Duke we passed an ordinance requiring all new lines to be buried. I suspect they will sue us but it should delay it at the very least.”

On its website, Duke said the project is necessary because of increasing demand across Clay Township. According to Duke’s timeline, the project would start this November and wrap up in the summer of 2019.

We did reach out to Mayor Brainard’s office for a direct comment or interview, but we didn’t hear back from them. We also did the same for Duke Energy, and got no response.