Danville police searching for suspects accused of using stolen credit card

DANVILLE, Ind. – Police in Danville are looking for two men who may be involved in a pair of car thefts over the weekend.

Overnight Sunday, two vehicles were stolen from the Clear Creek Subdivision in Danville. Two men later used a credit card left in one of the vehicles at a Speedway gas station around 5:10 a.m. The same card was used about an hour later at the Avon Walmart, where the men bought $1,100 in electronics and other items.

Surveillance cameras captured images of both suspects, who were driving a white Ford Ranger or similar style pickup truck.

The first suspect is about 5’7” to 6’1” with a dark, short-trimmed beard and visible tattoos on his lower arm and forearms. He’s believed to be in his mid-20s and wore a black shirt, dark jeans, white and black shoes and a red hat.

The second suspect is approximately the same height and age, police said, with a dark, short-trimmed beard, short dark hair and visible tattoos on both arms. He wore a black shirt, black pants, black socks, sandals and an Indiana Pacers hat.

Anyone with information should contact the Danville Metropolitan Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (317) 745-3001 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).